Former Salford Red Devils man Elijah Taylor has launched an outrageous attack on Super League involving allegations of widespread drug use, advising Roger Tuivasa-Sheck not to move into the competition.

Kiwi international Taylor racked up close to 200 NRL appearances between the New Zealand Warriors, Penrith Panthers and Wests Tigers before moving into the British game.

He would go on to spend two seasons in Super League with Salford between 2021 and 2022, and only headed back Down Under at the end of last season after stints in the Championship with both Featherstone Rovers and Oldham.

But having spent five years plying his trade in the UK, he has now taken to social media to strongly urge NRL icon Tuivasa-Sheck, and any others from Down Under considering it, not to move into Super League.

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Roger Tuivasa-Sheck urged not to make Super League switch as scorching drugs allegation made

Now 36, Taylor has set up a podcast – ‘Footy Hacks’ – and runs that alongside a one-to-one coaching business.

The allegations he made on Super League, including one on widespread drug use across the competition, came in a TikTok video posted on the podcast’s account, followed by just over 2,000 users at the time of writing.

Taylor launched his attack on the back of the story broken by LoveRugbyLeague regarding Tuivasa-Sheck’s 2027 move to Wakefield Trinity, saying: “Don’t do it (move to Super League).

There is no RLPA (Rugby League Players Association). You won’t realise how much the RLPA does for NRL players until you get to Super League.

“I’m talking there’s no retirement fund – $13,000 a year. There’s no educational allowance – $7,000 a year that you get in the NRL.

“There’s no voice at the table for CBA [Collective Bargaining Agreement] or TV deal negotiations. It’s crazy.

“Player welfare… if you don’t get paid, no one’s coming to save you. Look what happened at Salford.

“All the boys that left Salford last year weren’t getting paid. Super League weren’t going to top up their salaries.

“It’s an uneven playing field. There’s a lot of boys that are on the gear, I know what I know and I heard what I heard.

“A lot of boys are on the secret sauce, peppies (peptides) or both.”