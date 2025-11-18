Melbourne Storm prop Eli Katoa will play no part in the 2026 NRL season after the horrific injury suffered while representing Tonga in the Pacific Championships.

Katoa required emergency surgery after suffering a bleed on the brain following a series of sickening head contacts during Tonga’s game against New Zealand.

He was knocked out in the warm-up but went on to participate in the game after being checked by the Tongan medical staff. Katoa then suffered two more head knocks during the game.

After eventually being withdrawn, Katoa suffered a seizure on the sidelines and was rushed to hospital in Auckland. He has now returned home to Melbourne to continue his rehabilitation.

However, that process will be careful and lengthy – so much so that doctors have advised Katoa not to take any part in the upcoming NRL campaign, meaning he will be sidelined for a full year at least.