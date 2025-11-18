Eli Katoa ruled out for a YEAR after horror injury while on Tonga duty
Melbourne Storm prop Eli Katoa will play no part in the 2026 NRL season after the horrific injury suffered while representing Tonga in the Pacific Championships.
Katoa required emergency surgery after suffering a bleed on the brain following a series of sickening head contacts during Tonga’s game against New Zealand.
He was knocked out in the warm-up but went on to participate in the game after being checked by the Tongan medical staff. Katoa then suffered two more head knocks during the game.
After eventually being withdrawn, Katoa suffered a seizure on the sidelines and was rushed to hospital in Auckland. He has now returned home to Melbourne to continue his rehabilitation.
However, that process will be careful and lengthy – so much so that doctors have advised Katoa not to take any part in the upcoming NRL campaign, meaning he will be sidelined for a full year at least.
Storm CEO Justin Rodski said: “Eli’s health and wellbeing remain our number one priority. It is great to have him home safely and under the care of our Club doctor and local specialists. He is improving each day and looking forward to continuing his rehabilitation from home.
“In consultation with our doctor and neuro specialists, Eli will not return to training this pre-season and won’t be available for the 2026 season.
“He has a long road ahead in his recovery and his focus will be on returning to full health before considering any form of return to training.
“Eli is a much loved and respected member of our team and club. The Storm Family will rally around him and support him through his recovery.”
“The RLPA’s primary focus is ensuring Eli is getting the medical care and support he needs,” RLPA chief executive Clint Newton said. “The first and foremost priority is that Eli makes a full recovery for himself and his family.
“We will work collaboratively with the Storm and NRL in the best interests of Eli’s health and wellbeing.”