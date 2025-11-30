Eli Katoa offers health update following sickening head injury as star hopes for NRL return

Melbourne Storm and Tonga star Eli Katoa remains hopeful of an NRL return in the near future, detailing that his recovery is going well following a horrific health scare.

The prop forward took a heavy blow to the head during his side’s warm-up while on international duty during the recent Pacific Championships campaign, an injury which later required emergency surgery, and has since been ruled out of the entire 2026 season.

“In consultation with our doctor and neuro specialists, Eli will not return to training this pre-season and won’t be available for the 2026 season,” Storm CEO Justin Rodski said in a statement.

“He has a long road ahead in his recovery, and his focus will be on returning to full health before considering any form of return to training.

“Eli is a much-loved and respected member of our team and club. The Storm Family will rally around him and support him through his recovery.”

‘Hopefully I can keep ticking all of the boxes that I need’

However, despite the news that he will not be available for the upcoming campaign, Katoa insists his recovery is going well and that he is in a good place.

“I’m back at home at the moment, and I’m in a good place now,” he wrote on Instagram. “My recovery is going well, and hopefully I can keep ticking all of the boxes that I need!”

“First of all, I would like to say how grateful I am to get to where I am today!” he added. “I wanna say a huge thank you to everyone who prayed, visited, sent me a message and checked in on me. I really appreciate it. I’m sorry if I haven’t got back to you, I will get back to you guys soon. To all of my family, thank you for the love and support.

“To Tonga, the team that we love. I wanna say a massive thank you. The quality time that we had in camp was unreal. Thank you guys for the help in camp! I love playing for our little Kingdom.

To my girl, this woman has been amazing, strong and sticking by my side through it all. I appreciate you, and I love you so much.

“A special thank you to the Storm for all of the help and support that you guys are continuing to provide. I appreciate it.”

He also detailed his hope of an NRL return in the near future.

“And to the Storm fans, in God’s timing, ‘I’ll be back soon’,” he wrote.

Katoa has been an ever-present for Melbourne since arriving from the New Zealand Warriors in 2023, notching 72 appearances for the club in that time. His form has also seen him called into the Tonga squad, with the prop winning seven caps for the Pacific Island nation to date.

