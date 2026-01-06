Eli Katoa back in Melbourne Storm training following horrorific head injury

Melbourne Storm and Tonga forward Eli Katoa is back training with the NRL outfit, following his horrific head injury in the Pacific Championships last season.

The prop forward took three hefty blows to the head both in the warm-up before and during Tonga’s meeting with New Zealand in the Southern Hemisphere competition, and later required emergency surgery.

Following the procedure, the Storm ruled him out of the entirity of the 2026 season.

Eli Katoa back in Melbourne Storm training

“Eli’s health and wellbeing remain our number one priority,” Storm CEO Justin Rodski said in a statement back in November. “It is great to have him home safely and under the care of our Club doctor and local specialists. He is improving each day and looking forward to continuing his rehabilitation from home.

“In consultation with our doctor and neuro specialists, Eli will not return to training this pre-season and won’t be available for the 2026 season.

“He has a long road ahead in his recovery and his focus will be on returning to full health before considering any form of return to training.”

But, despite the Tonga international initially being ruled out for the entirety of the season, it seems Katoa has made a return to some form of training, after videos emerged on the club’s social media channels showing him involved in handling drills.

So good to see ⚡️💜 pic.twitter.com/jiR3yN21f8 — Melbourne Storm (@storm) January 6, 2026

While his return to training is a major step in the right direction, the Storm have yet to backtrack on the decision to rule him out for the full season.

The videos of him back out on the field also follow a post on his personal Instagram page, detailing his hope of making a comeback sooner rather than later.

“I’m back at home at the moment, and I’m in a good place now,” he wrote on Instagram back in November. “My recovery is going well, and hopefully I can keep ticking all of the boxes that I need!”

“And to the Storm fans, in God’s timing, ‘I’ll be back soon’.”

