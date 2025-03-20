‘Electrifying’ Warrington Wolves starlet makes Championship switch as minimum deal length set

Highly-rated Warrington Wolves youngster Cai Taylor-Wray has linked up with dual-registration partners Widnes Vikings for at least the next two weeks.

Full-back Taylor-Wray, who made his first-team bow for Warrington last June against Wigan Warriors, signed his first professional contract ahead of 2025.

Inking a three-year deal which contains a further 12-month extension option in the Super League club’s favour, the 19-year-old has gone on to score two tries in three senior appearances so far this year.

The latest of those appearances for Sam Burgess’ side actually came last weekend in the Challenge Cup against Widnes, who he will now don a shirt for on dual-registration.

The teenager must spend a minimum of two weeks at Widnes under the arrangement, with the Vikings travelling to Doncaster this weekend as Championship action resumes.

Taylor-Wray, who to date has five tries in nine senior appearances overall, will go straight into contention for that trip to the Eco-Power Stadium on Sunday.

As the Vikings announced the youngster’s arrival via their club website on Thursday evening, Widnes head coach Allan Coleman said: “Cai is a great acquisition for us.

“I think a lot of our fans will have seen last week how quick he is. He’s just got electrifying pace and the way he carries the ball out of yardage, he’s so physical. He’ll bring so much to us.

“Doncaster has a nice wide pitch and I just think we’re lacking that bit of strike.

“Jack Owens is top quality, but he’s more of a provider these days, so we need someone playing alongside him that can finish things, which Cai will bring.”

