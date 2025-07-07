Eight Super League players have been charged with offences following Round 17 of the season – with Dean Hadley avoiding a citation despite being placed on report.

Hadley was put on report by the match officials during Sunday’s game between Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos, after Harry Newman raised an allegation of eye gouging against the forward.

However, he has no case to answer, with Hadley not being charged by the Match Review Panel following Monday’s meeting.

Eight players have been charged, however – but only one has reached the threshold for a suspension. Three are from Huddersfield Giants, with Zac Woolford receiving three penalty points for his late hit on Joe Westerman that saw him sin-binned.

Giants duo Leroy Cudjoe and Taane Milne have been given one point each for Grade A Dangerous Contact charges from the win at Castleford.

Hull prop Yusuf Aydin has been given three penalty points for a Grade B Head Contact charge against St Helens on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Leeds have lost Tom Holroyd for this weekend’s game against St Helens after he received a Grade B Head Contact charge. That takes his total to 10.5 points and above the threshold for a one-match ban.

Leigh star Joe Ofahengaue is charged with two separate incidents of Grade A and Grade B Late Contact on Passer from their win against Wigan. However, he has not been banned.

Ofahengaue’s Leigh team-mate Lachlan Lam is hit with Grade B Dangerous Contact, and a three-point penalty sanction.

Finally, Warrington forward Lachlan Fitzgibbon has been given a Grade B Late Contact on Passer charge, and punished to the tune of three penalty points.

