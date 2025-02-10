Eight Super League players have been charged with offences following the weekend’s Challenge Cup games: but none have accrued enough disciplinary points to incur a suspension.

The new points-based system for 2025 is now live with immediate effect, but all players will start on zero points after the Rugby Football League changed the detail in the system last week.

That means that all players charged this week will get points added to their record that will last for 12 months – but none of the eight in question picked up six points, which is enough for a one-match ban.

Hull KR have had two players charged following their Challenge Cup win against York Knights – but as mentioned, neither will serve a ban.

Mikey Lewis and Tom Davies have both picked up three points each, with Lewis charged for a striking incident against the Championship side. Davies, meanwhile, has been charged with head contact.

Wigan Warriors have also had two players hit with charges. Tyler Dupree has been charge with Grade A Contrary Behaviour, earning him one point on his record. Zach Eckersley also gets a point after a Grade A Dangerous Throw charge.

Hull FC pair Yusuf Aydin and Jack Ashworth have also been charged. Aydin was given one point after a Grade A late contact charge, while Ashworth received three points for a Grade B Contrary Behaviour charge against York Acorn.

Salford’s Shane Wright also got three points after a Grade B Head Contact charge. Noah Stephens was given three points for a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge too.

All of the players who have received charges have the option to challenge those offences at a tribunal on Tuesday evening should they so wish.

