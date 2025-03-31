Eight Super League players charged including Hull duo as major Keenan Palasia call made

Eight Super League players have been charged with offences by the Match Review Panel following Round 6 of the new Super League season: but Leeds’ Keenan Palasia is not one of them.

Palasia was shown a yellow card for a high tackle on Warrington’s Lachlan Fitzgibbon during the closing stages of their loss to the Wolves on Friday evening.

However, the Match Review Panel have deemed his tackle not worthy of further punishment.

However, a number of players have been charged: including Castleford’s Innes Senior – who has been given a two-match ban for his tackle on Cade Cust.

Cust’s game was ended prematurely by the incident meaning that Senior incurs a further three penalty points on top of the 12 he gets for the Grade D Head Contact charge.

Hull’s Amir Bourouh was also sin-binned during that game, and he has been charged with two separate incidents, each a Grade A and each worth one penalty point.

Hull forward Liam Knight has also been charged with Grade A Late Contact on Passer, giving him a one-point penalty.

Warrington duo Matt Dufty and Paul Vaughan also get one-point penalties for Grade A charges, while Oli Partington and Tristan Sailor each receive three penalty points after Grade B charges following the game between Catalans and St Helens.

Wigan’s Tyler Dupree is the other player to be charged; he has been hit with a Grade B Head Contact charge.

The full list of charges this week are: