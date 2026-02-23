Huddersfield Giants forward Sam Hewitt has been handed a ban by the Match Review Panel – with eight players across the competition charged after Round 2 of the new season.

Hewitt has been given a one-match suspension after being charged with Grade C Late Contact on Passer following the Giants’ defeat to Wakefield Trinity on Sunday afternoon.

He is the only player to have landed a suspension, on a busy week for the MRP elsewhere – with a whole host of players charged.

That list includes Hull FC prop Liam Knight, who has been charged with two separate offences after a performance that saw him sin-binned against Wigan Warriors on Saturday evening.

Knight has been charged with Grade B Head Contact and a Grade B Dangerous Throw, the latter of which was the incident which led to his sin-binning. That has taken his total penalty points over the last 12 months to 4.5.

Catalans half-back Lewis Dodd has been given one penalty point for a Grade A Head Contact in their defeat to Bradford, while Castleford forward Joe Stimson receives the same punishment for a Grade A Late Contact on Passer in the loss to Toulouse.

Wigan Warriors centre Adam Keighran’s second consecutive sin-bin earns him three penalty points and moves him to the brink of a ban. He was charged with Grade B Late Contact on Passer in the clash with Hull FC.

Wakefield duo Tyson Smoothy and Seth Nikotemo are the other players to be charged after being hit with Grade A Late Contact on Passer charges in the victory at Huddersfield.

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

The Super League players facing bans including Hull FC and Hull KR stars

11 Conclusions: George Flangan transfer, coach under pressure, an early four-pointer…

Super League injury room: Hull KR and St Helens among those to suffer fresh blows

Super League attendances: Bradford Bulls big winners as ALL-TIME record set