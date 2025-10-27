Edwin Ipape touted to ‘walk into NRL’ by leading coach as PNG Chiefs links addressed

Leigh Leopards star Edwin Ipape has been tipped to ‘walk into the NRL’ by his Papua New Guinea head coach Jason Demetriou, with links to new franchise PNG Chiefs addressed.

Mount Hagen native Ipape has been with Leigh since the beginning of the 2022 campaign, enjoying a starring role in their journey from the Championship to Challenge Cup winners to one of Super League’s top teams.

Despite having never played at first-grade before his switch to the Leopards’ Den, the hooker has firmly established himself among the best in his position in Super League.

And earlier this year, he was rewarded with the longest contract in the club’s history, signing a new bumper deal at Leigh which runs until the end of the 2031 campaign.

But Kumuls boss Demetriou insists that he is NRL-ready should he wish to make the move back Down Under, with the PNG Chiefs entering the competition in Australia in 2028.

‘He is one of the sharpest and most elite hookers I’ve ever seen’

Ipape, who will turn 27 in February, earned his tenth international cap for PNG as they beat the Cook Islands over the weekend in the Pacific Bowl.

Speaking after that game, head coach Demetriou – who will take charge of London Broncos ahead of 2026 – sung his praises to Australian outlet ‘The Daily Telegraph‘, saying: “Edwin would walk into the NRL.

“I’ve been with him the last few days and he is one of the sharpest and most elite hookers I’ve ever seen.”

Demetriou is among the frontrunners to take charge of PNG Chiefs, though the new franchise’s head coach is yet to be confirmed and there’s no doubt that Leigh boss Adrian Lam will also be in the running.

The Leopards now have four Kumuls stars in their ranks – with Jacob Alick-Wiencke and Liam Horne recruited by Lam ahead of 2026 to go alongside son Lachlan and star hooker Ipape.

Asked about having recognisable PNG figures like Ipape in the Chiefs’ ranks when their NRL adventure eventually gets underway, current Kumuls boss Demetriou added: “They’d be huge.

“Having some experience in county and understanding what it’s about will make recruitment a lot easier.”