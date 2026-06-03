Talk of Leigh Leopards star Edwin Ipape joining PNG Chiefs has been rubbished by the new NRL franchise’s General Manager of Football Michael Chammas.

Proud Kumul Ipape has been a Leigh player since the club were in the Championship back in 2022.

Crowned the Championship Player of the Year that season as the then-Centurions were promoted, he has since gone on to establish himself among the very best hookers in Super League.

His rise has coincided with the Leopards’ leap into Super League‘s elite, finishing in the play-offs in each of the last three seasons, and his performances earned him the longest contract extension in the club’s history early on last season.

‘At the moment, there are some rules around certain players that limit what we can do’

Now a PNG international, Port Moresby-born Ipape’s contract at the Leopards’ Den runs until 2031, and does not include an NRL release clause.

That hasn’t stopped talk around him linking up with the NRL’s newest franchise come 2028 when they enter the premier competition Down Under.

But that talk has swiftly been put to bed by Chammas, who told NRL.com: “Everyone keeps asking us about Edwin Ipape.

“The reality is Edwin Ipape signed a six-year deal to stay at Leigh.

“And as far as has been reported, there is no NRL get-out clause for him, so we’ve got to respect his position there.”

Ipape’s team-mate Lachlan Lam can speak to clubs about a potential move for 2028 come November though, with his current deal expiring at the end of next season.

A fellow Kumuls representative having followed in the footsteps of dad Adrian, the half-back is another who has been a Leyther since 2022, but may well remain a target for the Chiefs.

Dad Adrian – whose own contract also expires at the end of next season – had been in the mix to land the head coach role for the PNG side, but current Hull KR boss Willie Peters was bestowed with that honour instead.

Chammas said: “Lachlan Lam is contracted for another year at Leigh as well.

“Just like the NRL, we know the rules we’re playing by and if things pop up, we’ll deal with them.

“But at the moment there are some rules around certain players that limit what we can do.”