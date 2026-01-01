Veteran Papua New Guinea international extends Championship stay ahead of 2026

Three-time Papua New Guinea international Edene Gebbie has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal with Championship outfit Doncaster ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Outside-back Gebbie, whose three caps for the Kumuls were all earned back in 2019, has been in the British game since 2024 – which he spent donning the colours of Whitehaven.

Joining Doncaster ahead of 2025, his first year with Richard Horne’s side brought a blistering campaign on an individual basis as Gebbie scored 25 tries in 22 games across all competitions, being crowned their Player of the Year.

That tally included hat-tricks in the Championship against both Oldham and London Broncos en-route to a eighth-place finish, and the Dons have now moved to the the veteran down until the end of 2027.

Born in the Papua New Guinean town of Sogeri, Gebbie’s move to Whitehaven in 2024 gave him the opportunity to play at first-grade level for the first time in his club career.

Prior, he’d amassed 41 appearances at second-grade level Down Under between the Queensland Cup and New South Wales Cup, representing PNG Hunters, Wynnum-Manly Seagulls, Western Suburbs Magpies and Townsville Blackhawks.

After penning his new deal at Doncaster, the free-scoring veteran said: “Last year, I came in and I was struggling at first in the first few games, but things changed and I did well, so they have asked me to come back.

“It was a good season for me and I am happy to be here. I have been happy to see some more good players coming in and I think we can do well this season. I think we will make the finals this year.”

Gebbie now has 35 tries to his name in the British game along with the 29 he grabbed at second-grade level Down Under.

His three appearances on the international front for PNG produced one try, with that coming in a narrow 22-20 defeat to Fiji in Christchurch.

Dons head coach Horne added: “We’re delighted to have Gebbie back with us for the new season.

“He made a massive impact last season, particularly with his try-scoring, and we think he can produce even more this year with the players we’ve added to the group.

“He’s an exciting player and it’s a great bit of business for us to keep him with us in the longer term.”