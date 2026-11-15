Eddie Hearn reveals RFL talks amid stark verdict on game’s failings

Eddie Hearn has revealed he held discussions with Ian Nolan, the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Rugby Football League (RFL) this week, but admits Matchroom Sport will continue their expansion into rugby union as opposed to any immediate involvement in league.

Matchroom co-owner and Chairman Hearn is among the world’s most renowned figures in sports promotion, and is the man behind most of the significant boxing events in the last few years.

Having played a key role in teeing up Anthony Joshua’s long-awaited bout with Tyson Fury next month, Hearn and Matchroom now also oversee the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and have recently ventured into the world of rugby union.

Discussions have previously taken place around Matchroom becoming involved in some of rugby league’s most popular events, but if any involvement were to ever come to fruition, Hearn wants it to be built from the ground up: with some of the game’s key failings identified.

‘It’s the club level and grassroots level, how are you trying to inspire the younger generations to be like a star that you can’t even see exist?’

Appearing on Vossy’s Verdict show on SEN League earlier this week, Hearn – whose father Barry founded Matchroom in 1982 – admitted he believes league’s challenges run deeper than attracting investment and improving the profile of showpiece events.

The 47-year-old wants to see the sport carve out a new generation of recognisable stars to inspire young supporters, akin to the profile being built by union superstar Henry Pollock: who is now under the management of Hearn via Matchroom Talent Agency.

Hearn said: “The rugby journey, for us, is quite interesting. Those guys at the RFL approached us five or six years ago with Ralph Rimmer and all of those guys.

“They came to us and said, ‘would you guys like to get involved in Magic Weekend or the Challenge Cup (final)?’

“But the problem is much deeper than that. In these sports, the bigger stuff is in a good place and it’s the same with union – the Six Nations, internationals, the World Cup are all sold out, you can’t get a ticket.

“But it’s the club level and grassroots level, how are you trying to inspire the younger generations to be like a star that you can’t even see exist?

“We had those conversations and there’s a new guy in there (at the RFL) now called Ian Nolan, who I actually know quite well. I had a good conversation with him this week.”

‘Henry Pollock has been a game changer in union… they’re the stars, and if you can build a dozen of those guys, I think it will change the sport’

Matchroom’s Talent Agency now includes both 21-year-old England star Pollock and 34-year-old Finn Russell, a veteran widely considered one of Scotland’s greatest-ever players in the 15-a-side code.

Explaining why investment in league appears unlikely, at least for now, Hearn said: “For us, league is taking a bit of a back seat because we’ve been progressing on the union side.

“We made a couple of signings to our talent agency… we signed Henry Pollock and Finn Russell and now the union code, Premiership Rugby and the England RFU, have said to us they’d like us to be the driving force behind union.

“League came back to me last week and said, ‘hang on a minute, what about our conversation!’

“They’re in talks and are going to be having that allegiance with Australia as well, who I believe are going to be taking a significant stake in the organisation.

“(Henry) Pollock has been a game changer in union because he’s the first guy where I’ve seen young kids trying to emulate and copy, celebrate like him, wear his shirts, braid their little bit of hair at the back like him.

“They’re the stars, and if you can build a dozen of those guys, I think it will change the sport. Union is, and I think league is, crying out for that.

“I’m showing my age because I’m telling you all the (league) stars that I know and they’re from 20 or 30 years ago!”