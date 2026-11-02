Former Super League stalwart seals cross-Championship switch

Former Super League stalwart Eddie Battye has joined Birmingham Hurricanes for 2027 following his departure from fellow Championship outfit Hunslet.

Versatile forward Battye – who turned 35 in July – featured 26 times across all competitions in his sole season with Hunslet, scoring three tries as he helped the Parksiders to a 13th-place finish in the Championship.

Having also enjoyed a stint in the French Super XIII with Villeneuve Leopards earlier in his career, the veteran has now made 347 professional career appearances in the British game.

And in 2027, the show will go on for Battye elsewhere in the Championship, joining Birmingham Hurricanes: who have rebranded from ‘Midlands Hurricanes’ ahead of next season.

‘The aim is to keep improving as a group and put ourselves in a strong position to be a real force in the play-offs at the back end of 2027’

Yorkshireman Battye – who grew up in Penistone – made his first-team debut for Sheffield Eagles back in August 2008 against Dewsbury Rams.

With 26 tries scored in total to date, he has chalked up his 347 appearances between the Eagles, London Broncos, Wakefield Trinity and Hunslet: with over 100 games played in Super League.

Having inked a one-year deal with new club Birmingham, who finished eighth on the Championship ladder in 2026 and made it into the play-offs, he said: “I’m delighted to have signed for the Hurricanes for the 2027 season.

“It’s an exciting time for the club, and I’m looking forward to being part of the journey.

“The team had a successful season last year, and I’m hoping to bring my experience that will help drive standards and build on the foundations already in place.

“The aim is to keep improving as a group and put ourselves in a strong position to be a real force in the play-offs at the back end of 2027.

“I can’t wait to get started!”

‘Eddie has been there, seen it and done it at this level and Super League, so his leadership and experience will be great for our squad’

Under their previous guise as Midlands, Mark Dunning’s side made it into the second week of the Championship play-offs in 2026, beating Whitehaven 36-4 before seeing their campaign ended on the road at Oldham with a 46-16 defeat.

Battye is the first new signing announced by the Hurricanes for 2027, and head coach Dunning added: “We’re delighted to welcome Eddie and his family to the club.

“Eddie is a player we have attempted to recruit for the last two seasons but have unfortunately been unable to get it done, but to finally have him onboard at the third attempt is great.

“Eddie is a big, strong man, who has been there, seen it and done it at this level and Super League, so his leadership and experience will be great for our squad.

“He brings a point of difference to our middle unit with his detail, skill as well as his size and strength, and I’m sure he will get the supporters excited with what he can produce on the field in a Canes shirt.”