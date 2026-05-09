Early Matty Lees prognosis after worrying St Helens injury blow

St Helens have suffered a crucial blow in the early stages of their Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan Warriors, with Matty Lees picking up a knee injury.

The 28-year-old forward was taken off less than a minute into his side’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan Warriors, following a collision with counterpart Luke Thompson, and needed the assistance of two physios to leave the field.

St Helens are able to call on further front-row reinforcements, though, with Alex Walmsley replacing him and Noah Stephens and George Delaney also named on the interchange bench.

St Helens suffer early Matty Lees injury blow in Challenge Cup semi-final

In an update, BBC Sports pundit Robbie Hunter-Paul outlined the prop would not return to the field after suffering an impact to the knee, with the broadcaster later showing a shot of him in the changing room being handed crutches.

This knock will cause somewhat of a concern for Paul Rowley moving forward, with Lees only just returning to full fitness following a three-month lay-off earlier this season.

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St Helens did make a bright start in the contest, creating a few half-chances along the way, but Wigan quickly gained the ascendancy and took the lead as Jack Farrimond finished off a tidy linebreak. Adam Keighran’s conversion split the uprights.

The Australian centre also made the next dent on the scoreboard, once again successful off the tee to make it 8-0 heading into the end of the first quarter.

St Helens nearly got the perfect response, though, with Lewis Murphy coming within touching distance of the line and Daryl Clark being held up by some excellent defence from both Jai Field and Jake Wardle, but Wigan still had their noses in front.