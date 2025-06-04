Ticket sales from the two Super League clubs heading to Las Vegas in 2026 have got off to a huge start: even before they go on general sale.

Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos will make the trip to Allegiant Stadium next year after both were confirmed last months as the two clubs that will represent Super League on the trip Stateside.

Tickets went on sale earlier this week for members of both clubs, and Love Rugby League has been told that the pair have made a very impressive start.

Between them, over 6,000 tickets have been sold across the two sets of supporters – which is rapidly closing in on the 10,000 that travelled between Wigan and Warrington fans this year – with around nine months of sales still to go.

That number is, Love Rugby League understands, well up on the year-on-year figure by around 20 per cent, hinting that Super League fans will be out in even greater force in 2026.

The Robins and the Rhinos are both reporting big interest in tickets among their membership base, and the numbers could rise even further among English fans this week.

That is because tickets go on general sale on Thursday, allowing fans of all clubs to get their hands on a trip to Allegiant Stadium for the three-game extravaganza.

Rovers are already making their way to London in huge numbers this weekend for the Challenge Cup final. Around 15,000 fans from KR are expected to head to the capital to see them try and lift a first major trophy in 40 years.

And it seems they are heading across the Atlantic in force too – along with Rhinos fans.

Love Rugby League revealed last month that Hull FC and St Helens are the frontrunners to make the trip in 2027, with confirmation expected to come at the start of next year.

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Every Hull KR major final defeat since 1985 as Rovers eye up history

👉🏻 Five possible full-back options England could turn to after Jack Welsby blow

👉🏻 Former Hull FC man handed huge suspension for shocking incident

👉🏻 Hull KR captain makes transfer admission as Wembley week gets underway