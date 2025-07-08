Castleford Tigers are on the hunt for a new head coach following Danny McGuire’s exit on Monday – with Chris Chester taking the reins on an interim basis.

However, Chester will simultaneously also be conducting the search for McGuire’s successor – and it will no doubt be a fairly swift process.

Chester does not want to be in the dugout for long, and is keen to secure a long-term appointment. There are some early contenders that look very interesting, too..

Ian Watson

It’s almost a year to the day since Watson was relieved of his duties at Huddersfield Giants: could he re-appear elsewhere in West Yorkshire?

Watson is understood to be keen to get back into coaching, and there’s no doubting the Castleford vacancy would appear to a man with plenty on his CV.

Would he be a good fit?

Steve McNamara

Perhaps the overwhelming early favourite given how he’s just been let go by another Super League club and keen to get back in.

McNamara has been heavily linked to Leeds Rhinos should Brad Arthur return to Australia, and it’s entirely possible he may bide his time for that opportunity, or another.

It feels like a more remote shot at this moment in time, in truth – but it would be a major coup if Castleford could pull it off.

Ryan Carr

Carr has plenty of admirers in England for the work he did not only at Featherstone Rovers, but on the coaching staff at Leeds Rhinos.

Currently working as an assistant at the Dragons, Carr is understood to be open to a return to England if a Super League coaching position is available.

His Featherstone sides entertained, something Castleford fans will want to see on a regular basis, and he would likely be willing to buy in for a long-term rebuild. It’s a smart money option: and it might have legs.

Paul Rowley

Inevitably, Rowley is going to be linked to any Super League vacancy that becomes available. It’s been the case now for a good couple of years – and Salford’s well-documented problems are only going to increase that speculation.

Rowley would be a dream candidate for Castleford. A man with a proven track record of delivering, there would be a big budget available for him in West Yorkshire. His style of rugby would also be one Tigers fans – and the board – would be able to get behind.

But Rowley is adamant better times are around the corner at Salford. He also has the promise of a new role in 2026 if things go to plan off the field.

Justin Morgan

One to keep an eye on for multiple reasons.

Morgan is currently an assistant at the Cowboys but he has spoken publicly about coming back to Super League in the past. Indeed, Love Rugby League understands Morgan remains open to the right move in England.

He’s well thought of, he’s well connected and he’s honed his craft back in the NRL. And if you want to connect the dots further.. who was head coach of Hull KR when Chris Chester signed there as a player? And who offered Chester his first coaching role at Rovers when he retired?

The connections are already there.