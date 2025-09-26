Leeds Rhinos young gun makes permanent League 1 switch for 2026

Leeds Rhinos youngster Dylan Proud will join League 1 outfit Keighley ahead of the 2026 campaign having penned a permanent deal with the Cougars.

Rugby union convert Proud played his junior league with community club Siddal before being picked up by the Rhinos at under-16s level.

Featuring for Leeds’ scholarship, academy and reserves sides over the last few years, he has been utilised on the wing but is also able to slot in at full-back.

Having featured in their Reserves Grand Final triumph over Warrington Wolves last weekend, he will depart Headingley without registering a first-team appearance.

Whenever his bow for Keighley comes, it will mark his first-ever senior game.

Regularly among the top try-scorers in the Rhinos’ youth ranks, Proud’s signing was announced by Keighley via social media on Thursday evening.

He will link up with Alan Kilshaw’s squad come pre-season, with the Cougars having finished ninth in League 1 this year, winning just six of their 18 games.

Only Newcastle Thunder, whose side is now mainly comprised of university students up in the North East, fared worse than Keighley in 2025 having lost every one of their games.

As the youngster’s move was confirmed, he said: “I’m really excited for next year and I’m very grateful for Keighley giving me the opportunity to join them.

“I’m ready to fully commit and rip in throughout the pre-season and upcoming year, giving my all on and off the pitch for the Cougars.”

Providing all goes to plan, Keighley will form part of a 21-team league next season, with the Championship and League 1 set to merge into one division.

Full details of that merger, including the name of the newly-formed division, are still to be confirmed by the RFL.