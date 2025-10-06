Wigan Warriors youngster Dylan Kelly-Duffy has joined Rochdale Hornets ahead of 2026, making a permanent departure from The Brick Community Stadium.

Back-rower Kelly-Duffy joined the Warriors at scholarship level back in 2020 alongside twin brother Trent, who has already seen his permanent move to Swinton Lions next year confirmed.

Dylan has now followed suit, and having spent the back end of the 2025 campaign out on loan at Rochdale, he will re-join the Hornets on a permanent basis having put pen to paper on a one-year deal.

Neither of the twin brothers registered a senior appearance during their time at Wigan, but both have gained experience out on loan.

Dylan featured three times for Swinton himself at the start of 2025, before linking up with Rochdale on a deal until the end of the season back in July.

His time at the Crown Oil Arena to date has produced two tries in seven appearances, crossing the whitewash against eventual League 1 champions North Wales Crusaders as well as former club Swinton.

As the youngster’s permanent deal was announced by the Hornets, he said: “I’m buzzing to be joining Rochdale for the 2026 season.

“I can’t wait to get into pre-season and meet all the boys. I really enjoyed my loan spell at the back end of last season, so when I got the offer to stay for next year, it was an easy decision for me to make.”

Gary Thornton’s Hornets side finished sixth in the third tier this term. Providing all goes to plan, Kelly-Duffy will form part of their side in a 21-team league next season, with the Championship and League 1 set to merge into one division.

Full details of that merger, including the name of the newly-formed division, are still to be confirmed by the RFL.

Rochdale chairman Andy Mazey added: “We are absolutely delighted to bring Dylan to the club on a permanent basis.

“He’s a product of a fantastic system, and a typically Wigan, tough forward who doesn’t take a backward step.

“He made a real impact when we brought him in on loan this year, playing in the back row and quickly earning a reputation as a no-nonsense, go-forward player.

“He fits the profile we are looking for. Dylan’s best years are ahead of him, and he just wants to work hard, train hard and play hard.

“Gary Thornton is really looking forward to coaching him again, and we are excited to see him develop in what will be an improved environment in 2026.”