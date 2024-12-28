Dual-code utility back pens League 1 deal for 2025 with international ambitions laid out

Dual-code utility back Kyle Marvin, who is eligible to represent Canada on the international front, has agreed a contract extension with League 1 outfit Cornwall for 2025.

Marvin holds dual-citizenship in Canada and Britain having played rugby league in both countries as well as donning a shirt in union while residing in North America.

Featuring in the National Conference League for Rochdale Mayfield, he linked up with Cornwall ahead of the 2024 campaign and managed just two appearances in what proved to be an injury-hit season.

Those two performances – against Midlands Hurricanes and Oldham respectively – saw him slot in on the wing and at centre.

Now back fit, Marvin has put pen to paper on a new deal at The Memorial Ground, with the Choughs’ press release announcing his extension detailing the back’s ambitions to represent Canada in the near future.

The 24-year-old said: “Cornwall is a fantastic place to live… the scenery, the people, the opportunity so it was a hard thing to pass up.

“I’ve also grown close with the team, coaching staff and supporters over the past year and made some great connections that makes me proud to call Cornwall my home.

“I want to give the fans something to look forward to each week, to make my team-mates proud and look forward to playing beside me.”

“After the injuries, my aim this year is to prove myself.”

Cornwall finished 8th in the third tier last term, winning three of their 20 League 1 games under the tutelage of head coach Mike Abbott.

Choughs boss Abbott added: “With how much work he’s done in the off-season to prepare himself as best he can, we’re hoping to see the best of him and see what he brings when given a run of games.”

