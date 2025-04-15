Lachlan Galvin has broken his silence following a turbulent week in Tiger town, confirming he will leave the Wests Tigers at the end of the 2026 NRL season in a decision that has shaken the club to its core.

The decision, which followed his rejection of a monster $5-6 million extension offer, has split the locker room and seen coach Benji Marshall drop the No.6 to reserve grade just days before the club’s Easter Monday West Sydney showdown with Parramatta.

“I totally understand my decision will frustrate many Wests Tigers fans, but please know that it wasn’t an easy call to make,” Galvin said in a released statement to Code Sports.

“The biggest reason why I made this call now is so the Wests Tigers have enough time to plan their roster without me in the future. That’s the absolute truth of it.”

Shock move ends teenagers NRL run

Galvin’s axing from first grade came after a heated meeting between Tigers coach Benji Marshall and a group of senior players, including Jarome Luai and Apisai Koroisau, who reportedly told Marshall they no longer want Galvin in the team.

Code Sports reported of an internal mutiny, revealing that “the Wests Tigers leadership group… fronted coach Benji Marshall and said they didn’t want Galvin in the team.”

By Tuesday morning, Galvin was dropped from the squad and will now run out for the Western Suburbs in the NSW Cup, with Adam Doueihi expected to replace the Australian school boy captain in the halves for the clash with the Eels.

“Benji has made a call today to leave me out of the NRL squad and, of course, I’d love to be out there with the boys, but that’s his decision as the head coach which I have to accept,” Galvin said.

“Whatever you think is best for the team, I’m okay with.”

Doubts over Marshall’s coaching

The reasons given for Galvin’s club departure seems to be much more than just chasing a bigger payday.

In fact, Galvin and his management have insisted from the get-go that money wasn’t the issue – this was about his development.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Galvin and his camp, led by agent Isaac Moses, have long held doubts about Marshall’s ability to help the young playmaker reach his full potential, and may have requested an early release as many as three times prior to the fall-out.

A meeting last Thursday between Tigers CEO Shane Richardson and Moses reportedly became a flashpoint, as the agent brought a list of coaching concerns directly to the club’s top brass.

And while Galvin denied having any deal in place elsewhere, there’s a sense in the NRL community his future will be quickly snapped up by a rival once the November 1 negotiation window opens, with a growing criticism circulating about the public courting of the young star.

“I just feel that as I move into an important period of my development as a half, that I continue to build my game at a different club,” Galvin said.

“Any suggestion that I already have a deal done at another club for 2027 is simply not true.”

Rifts with in the playing squad

Since the Wests Tigers statement was released on Monday, there’s been no hiding in the sentiment of the Tigers squad.

There have been several reports about tensions between the upcoming star Galvin, and incoming star Jarome Luai, hinting that the young No.6 struggled to take a back seat to the four-time premiership winner from Penrith.

Some members of the squad reportedly saw Galvin’s exit as disloyal, partially after the club invested in the junior, were building a long-term plan around him, and had offered the unproven five-eight the richest deal ever made to a junior in the club’s history.

The divide became more public when Tigers forward Fonua Pole liked a post on Instagram blasting Galvin for walking away.

“Unf***ingbelievable. We give you a shot at first grade and hand you the keys to the franchise with every tool possible around you to succeed — cya mate,” read the post.

There are even whispers that some players have pushed for Galvin to be released early, allowing Marshall to fast-track Latu Fainu — currently sidelined with a thumb injury — into a permanent halves role.

Family Backs Galvin’s Call

Galvin’s family has come out on Tuesday to back the teenagers choice in the media.

His father, James, told Code Sports the decision wasn’t made lightly but was one the entire family stood behind.

“I can understand how Tigers fans feel, but as his father, I can also understand why Lachlan feels he needs a change,” James Galvin said.

“I want the best for my son and his development as an NRL player and for that I’m supportive of his decision”

“As a family we’re comfortable that Lachie is backing himself as a young man,” he said.

Where to from here?

The Tigers have been adamant in the media that Galvin will not be released before the end of his deal in 2026.

However, Tigers CEO Shane Richardson is believed to be open to an early exit, particularly if it benefits the rebuilding club, potentially via a transfer fee or a player swap.

Whether Galvin sees out his contract remains to be seen at this stage, but one thing is clear: the once-promising marriage between club and player has soured beyond repair.

Galvin may still be called up to wear the jersey for another 18 months, but the trust between both parties, it seems, is all but gone.

The club now has to weigh-up if keeping the teenage star in the background will bring more unwanted disturbances around camp, which in the long-term may damage the promising Marshall-led rebuild.

It also begs the question: was this all a publicity stunt by the Galvin camp to garner an early release – all while creating high-value interest in the teenage star’s signature.