A potential return to Newcastle for Sydney Roosters winger Dominic Young has hit a standstill, with both clubs unable to agree on financial terms for the mid-season transfer.

Negotiations between the Sydney Roosters and Newcastle Knights have reportedly broke down despite Young’s desire to rejoin the Knights, as reported by Code Sports.

The Roosters granted the English winger permission to speak with other clubs last week, just 18 months into a four-year deal.

Who’s picking up the tab?

Young is earning approximately $450,000 this season, with that figure expected to rise to $500,000 annually for the final two years of his contract.

While Newcastle expressed interest in bringing Young back, the two sides are playing cat and mouse over who should carry the weight of his salary.

It is clear that Sydney, who by their own standards are having a poor season due to a string of injuries and poor performances, are seeking to clear additional salary cap space.

Newcastle, who would love to have 23-year-old back at their disposal, are refusing pay above market for their former winger, and are in essence calling out the desperate Roosters to get a good deal.

Unless either side is willing to alter their position, the deal is unlikely to proceed at this stage, Code Sports revealed.

Young is expected to play in the NSW Cup for the Roosters on Sunday against Manly in Tamworth, after being dropped to reserve grade last week.

As the Roosters are coming into a bye this weekend, Young will be looking to make a mark in NSW Cup competition while his long-term future remains uncertain.

Time is ticking

The NRL’s mid-season transfer window closes June 30, giving the clubs a limited time frame to reach an agreement.

The Knights’ urgency to complete a move has increased following an injury to winger Greg Marzhew, who is expected to miss at least four weeks with a knee injury.

Marzhew did not finish Friday’s match against the Titans, and forward Leo Thompson (concussion) will also miss the Knights’ next game against Parramatta.

Open arms

Newcastle Knights head coach Adam O’Brien said the club would welcome Young back with open arms if a deal could be struck.

“Myself, the club, the community never wanted to lose Dom in the first place.”

“If he wants to come home, everyone will have open arms,” O’Brien said last week.

“I understand at the moment he is still a Rooster.”

“If he wants to come home, that whole stadium and town will embrace him and I know the playing group will too.”

“A couple of weeks ago I wasn’t thinking that we’re in a position where we potentially could get him back,” O’Brien added.

“But, you know, that’s the Roosters’ business, that’s what they do and how they do it is entirely on them.”

The Young situation comes as the Roosters are reportedly in discussions to release Brandon Smith to South Sydney for another immediate move.