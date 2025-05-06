England winger Dom Young has sensationally been told he can leave Sydney Roosters with immediate effect after being dropped by the NRL giants.

Young only joined the Roosters at the beginning of last season, on a bumper four-year deal believed to be worth in the region of $2million.

But the Roosters are now open to tearing up that deal and cutting Young as soon as this season. He has been told he is free to speak to rival clubs over a move before the June 30 deadline.

And that has attracted the interest of his former club Newcastle Knights, who are reportedly weighing up a move for the England star.

Young has been consigned to play New South Wales Cup after some disappointing performances this season for the Roosters.

He arrived at Sydney with a huge reputation, having scored 25 tries in 2023 for the Knights, breaking their try-scoring record in a single season. He then notched 20 in 22 last season for the Roosters.

But it just hasn’t worked out the same this season and now, the exit door appears to be looming for the winger.

Interestingly, any mid-season deal for Newcastle to bring Young back to the club could be impacted by Jackson Hastings’ future.

They have told Hastings he is free to leave and he will not play for their NRL side in the final months of his contract. But Leeds Rhinos are monitoring the situation and interested in a deal to sign the half-back – potentially this summer if they can release a quota player of their own.

Newcastle are keen to get Hastings’ significant salary off their books. Whether they need to do that to sign Young remains to be seen – but they are now emerging as a likely home for the England winger for the rest of this season and beyond.

Young will hope to rediscover his best form in time for this autumn’s Ashes series.

