Newcastle Knights coach Adam O’Brien has admitted he would love to re-sign Dom Young – as an idea for him to return to Super League this year has also been mooted.

Young has been told he can leave Sydney Roosters, with a move back to Newcastle emerging as the most likely option for the England international.

But if the Knights were unable to do a deal in the immediate term, and instead pursued a move for 2026, it has been speculated that he could make a short-term move back to England for the rest of this year.

That has been suggested by Joel Caine on The Run Home With Joel and Fletch. Caine believed there were a couple of options on the table for Young if the Knights didn’t firm up as a landing spot right now.

He said: “I could see a detour, like how Tevita Pangai did one. I could see a little six-month detour where they patch up a deal. You can go here Dom for six months before we work out the next few years.

“My two favourites if it’s not Newcastle are Parramatta. They’d have the Foxx (Josh Addo-Carr) and Dom Young on the wings, that’s speed to burn.

“The other option would be to sneak back to England for six months.”

But Newcastle coach O’Brien has admitted he would welcome Young back to the Knights with ‘open arms’.

“Myself, the club, the community never wanted to lose Dom in the first place. If he wants to come home, everyone will have open arms,” O’Brien said.

“I understand at the moment he is still a Rooster. If he wants to come home, that whole stadium and town will embrace him and I know the playing group will too.

“A couple of weeks ago I wasn’t thinking that we’re in a position where we potentially could get him back.

“But, you know, that’s the Roosters’ business, that’s what they do and how they do it is entirely on them.”