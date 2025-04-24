High-profile Sydney Roosters recruit Dom Young has been dropped for the club’s ANZAC Round clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons on April 25 at Allianz Stadium on Friday.

The towering English winger, who joined the Roosters on a four-year deal reportedly worth over $500,000 per season, has struggled to find form in the first seven rounds of the 2025 NRL season.

Known for his size and speed, Young, 23, has come under fire for defensive decisions, leaking several tries out on the left edge.

The Tri-colours look to shake things up after a poor start to the 2025 season, which sees the heavyweights sitting last on the NRL ladder heading into round eight.

With three fit and good wingers to choose from, Roosters coach Trent Robinson said the decision was made based on current form.

“Performance is key so I made a selection based on that,” Robinson said.

“Billy has come back in and has played really well, so I think he’s our best left centre.

“There’s no reserve grade [for Young to play in this weekend] but he gets to take a breath and get some work done on the physical things that he needs to get done on a week off.

“There are parts of his game that he can improve, and he knows how to do that.

“We just want to see that over the next couple of weeks,” he said.

‘It’s a surprise’

“He’s on big money… and is only very early into his tenure with the Chooks,” said Fox League journalist James Hooper on NRL 360.

“He has come up with some defensive misreads over the opening number of rounds, and I think [Roosters] coach Trent Robinson has put him on notice earlier in the season about that.”

Hooper suggested the decision will help rebuild Young’s confidence after a series of underwhelming performances.

“For whatever reason, [Robinson] has felt that is going to be the best thing for his confidence.”

The former Huddersfield Giant and English international was signed with high expectations due to his impressive athleticism and try-scoring ability.

‘A good move’

However, NRL 360 host and former Australian player Braith Anasta said the winger has failed to deliver so far.

“He’s 6-foot-five and he’s big, and he runs like the wind – so ‘why can’t [he] get it right?’” said Anasta.

“His decisions in defence have been pretty ordinary this year.”

Anasta believes his relegation could be the wake-up call he needs.

“His carries – for the size of him and the speed that he has – if he has a crack, he’ll get back into first grade.”

“But he has to work on his game.” “I think this is a really good move.”

Billy Smith has been named to replace Young, while former Wallaby and recent rugby league convert, Mark Nawaqanitawase shifts out to the wing for the high-stakes ANZAC Round showdown.