Dolphins star Trai Fuller is the latest player to be offered to Super League clubs looking for a potential early-season replacement for some of their injured stars.

The competition is facing a near-unprecedented injury crisis in the early weeks of the season, with a number of clubs already extremely light on bodies after just four rounds of 2026.

However, fullback is undoubtedly the area of interest given how a handful of teams have already lost their first-choice number one for extended periods or, in the case of some clubs, the rest of the season. Hull FC’s Will Pryce and Castleford’s Blake Taaffe will not play again this year.

Those clubs are actively in the market for a new signing, with Hull definitely having the quota space and Castleford considering whether to apply for an exemption to remove Taaffe from their allocation for the rest of 2026 – but that would come with complications for 2027.

Love Rugby League revealed last week how Queensland Cup fullback of the year Ben Farr was a name of interest who had been circulated to clubs as a transfer option.

And now, it can be revealed that Farr is not the only name floated to English sides – with Fuller also circulated as a possible transfer target that would be open to a move to England, as first revealed on the new episode of the Love Rugby League podcast.

The 28-year-old is second choice at the Dolphins given the presence of Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, though Fuller is currently set to be used as a utility option by Kristian Woolf as it stands.

But Super League sides have been told that Fuller would be open to a move to England for the right opportunity; however, his lack of game-time in the NRL in recent years mean he would need to command a bumper salary to be able to secure a visa. Love Rugby League has also been told Fuller has interest in Australia from other clubs.

The likes of Leigh Leopards are currently without their two primary choices for fullback, with David Armstrong and Bailey Hodgson injured. Huddersfield also look set to be in a similar position with George Flanagan set to join Niall Evalds on the sidelines – and Wigan are without Jai Field. Bevan French is having scans on a hamstring problem.