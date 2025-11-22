Dolphins centre Jake Averillo could be set for a surprise switch to Super League in 2026: with several clubs looking into the future of the 25-year-old, Love Rugby League has learned.

Averillo has been a mainstay of Kristian Woolf’s side in the last two seasons since making the move to the club from Canterbury Bulldogs. He has made 47 appearances for the Dolphins, scoring 22 tries.

But Love Rugby League has been told that Averillo has been mentioned at Super League clubs as a player who could be possibly bound for England as early as 2026 should he be able to secure a release from the final year of his contract with the Dolphins.

Averillo emphatically qualifies for an overseas visa due to the amount of games he has played in the last two years and in total, he has scored 53 tries in 125 NRL appearances for both the Bulldogs and the Dolphins.

A deal has been described by sources as far from straightforward, with Averillo once again likely to play a role for Woolf’s men going into 2026.

But the centre, who can also play fullback or half-back, has been discussed as a possible transfer option at a number of clubs.

St Helens are one side who are believed to have shown a tentative interest in the player were he to be on the open market and available for transfer – though it has been stressed no deal has been done.

The increase in the overseas quota for 2026 means most Super League clubs still have room to sign players from the NRL, with top-flight teams now permitted ten players in that bracket.

The Saints have eight under contract: Kyle Feldt, Tristan Sailor, Curtis Sironen, Shane Wright, David Klemmer, Jacob Host, Agnatius Paasi and new signing Jackson Hastings.

Averillo started his career with the Bulldogs in 2020, making 78 appearances for the club over four seasons before making the switch to Redcliffe.

