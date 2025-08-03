Dolphins boss offers Herbie Farnworth injury update with timeline revealed

Dolphins head coach Kristian Woolf has confirmed star centre Herbie Farnworth could be on the sidelines for at least four to six weeks through a hamstring injury.

After making a linebreak part-way through his side’s 20-18 win over the New Zealand Warriors on Friday night, the Burnley-native was seen clutching his hamstring and was later carried off by a physion.

‘It’s going to be some sort of period’

The outside back has been a key man for the Dolphins as they aim to make the NRL Finals, scoring 12 tries in his 19 appearances to date, but it now seems like Woolf will be without his star man for at least a month.

“It’s obviously a hamstring, it’s going to be some sort of period,” Woolf said.

“How bad it is, we don’t quite know yet. It’s not a strain so it’s going to be at least four or six weeks.”

The Dolphins have also confirmed he will undergo scans to confirm the full prognosis.

He also joins an ever-growing injury list at the Dolphins. Back-rower Kulikefu Finefeuiaki is on the sidelines until at least round 24 with a thumb injury, while captain Tom Gilbert, Thomas Flegler, Max Plath, Daniel Saifiti and Jack Bostock are all ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Farnworth was also expected to play a key role within Shaun Wane’s England squad ahead of the upcoming Ashes, but it now seems like he is in a race against time to be fit.

He is also joining a line of key injuries for Wane ahead of the three-Test series this autumn. Matty Ashton is already ruled out for the season following an ACL injury, while Jack Welsby is also under an injury cloud heading into the series. Both men were named in Wane’s initial train-on squad last month.

There is some good news for the St Helens full-back though, with club coach Paul Wellens detailing he is nearing a return to action.

“Jack Welsby is making some great improvements and he’s ahead of schedule,” Wellens told the media earlier this week.

“There’s some things he needs to tick off, but Jack will be in contention in the coming weeks.”

