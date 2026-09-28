Wakefield star Jazz Tevaga has been charged by the Match Review Panel (MRP) following his sin-bin in Trinity’s semi-final win, but will be free to play in this weekend’s Grand Final.

Forward Tevaga has been hit with three disciplinary points for the trip on Wigan winger Liam Marshall which earned him a yellow card during the first half of Saturday evening’s semi-final tie.

All penalty points were ‘frozen’ ahead of the play-offs, with every player’s running points tally reset to zero.

Accordingly, while Tevaga has points on his overall record, he had not landed any disciplinary points after Wakefield’s eliminator victory over Leigh Leopards, so the three points received here are the only ones on his current record.

Accordingly, he is not at the six points required to warrant a ban, so will be free to play against Warrington Wolves at Old Trafford this weekend.

Jazz Tevaga among 3 Super League players charged as major call made on Wakefield star

Notably, no Wire players have been hit with any disciplinary charges on the back of their semi-final win against Leeds Rhinos.

James Harrison had five penalty points on his play-off record after a charge last weekend, but avoided any infringements at Headingley on Friday night, meaning he will be free to play this weekend.

The only two charges from that semi-final at Headingley come for Leeds stars Harry Newman and Cooper Jenkins.

Newman, who has played his last game for the Rhinos before departing for new NRL franchise Perth Bears, received three penalty points for ‘other contrary behaviour’.

Team-mate Jenkins meanwhile landed a single point on his record for late contact.

Tevaga, Newman and Jenkins were the only Super League players charged after the weekend’s two semi-final ties, meaning Wigan’s Adam Keighran has not been further punished after his yellow card for a dangerous tackle.

Man of Steel candidate Keighran was sin-binned midway through the second half during the Warriors’ shock defeat to Wakefield, but it was deemed that was sufficient enough.

Oldham duo charged as one banned

After their heavy Championship play-off semi-final defeat at London Broncos on Sunday afternoon, Oldham pair Josh Drinkwater and Morgan Smith have also been hit with charges.

Half-back Drinkwater has now played his last game for the Roughyeds and is expected to return to Super League in a coaching capacity ahead of 2027.

He has landed a two-game ban for questioning the integrity of a match official, while team-mate Smith has seen one point added to his record for contact with a match official.

The list of the disciplinary charges published on Monday can be seen below in full …