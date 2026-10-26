England’s men have avoided any disciplinary action ahead of their all-important clash against Papua New Guinea, but women’s stars Keara Bennett and Lucie Sams have both been charged.

Over the course of the World Cup, the tournament’s Match Review Committee (MRC) review game-by-game and reveal any disciplinary charges which may be required in sequential order.

The results of their reviews of the games that occurred over the course of the second week of the World Cup came in a flurry late on Sunday, with only three charges dished out across the men’s and women’s tournaments.

For England’s men, it’s good news. Their 82-0 routing of France did not produce any disciplinary moments of note, and so it has proven, with no charges aiding head coach Brian McDermott’s cause for this weekend’s final group game against PNG.

Women’s head coach Stuart Barrow shouldn’t have any suspension issues either despite the charges to Bennett and Sams, both for Dangerous Throws during their 78-0 defeat to reigning world champions Australia.

Those charges will only bring a one-match ban should either choose to appeal and be unsuccessful, but as Bennett and Sams’ first offences, an early guilty plea would just result in a warning.

Bennett and Sams have both received Dangerous Throw charges

The same can’t be said though for the only man charged by the Rugby League World Cup MRC on the back of week two – Fiji’s Mitchell Prest, who is to be banned.

Front-rower Prest, who is bound for Super League with Warrington Wolves come 2027, landed a warning last week after being charged following Fiji’s opening win against the Cook Islands.

Sunday saw the Bati beaten 36-22 by Australia, with Prest charged by the MRC for a careless high tackle late on in that clash at Suncorp Stadium.

As a result of his second offence in as many weeks, the prop will receive at least a one-match ban: so will miss Fiji’s winner-takes-all clash against New Zealand this weekend, barring a successful appeal.

If Prest opts to appeal against the charge and is unsuccessful in doing so, his suspension will be upgraded to two matches: meaning that could plausibly impact upon the start to his Super League career.

The worst case scenario would be an unsuccessful appeal combined with Fiji being knocked out of the World Cup this weekend, and in that scenario, the forward would have to serve the second game of an extended ban in one of Warrington’s pre-season friendlies.

It remains to be seen whether he will appeal the charge having accepted last week’s, with an early guilty plea on that occasion earning him a reprieve with just a warning.

Here’s a full rundown of the disciplinary charges dished out by the World Cup’s MRC following week two of the tournament…

Men’s

Mitchell Prest (Fiji): Careless High Tackle – Second Offence – Charge Grade: 1 – Early Guilty Plea: One-match ban/Unsuccessful appeal: Two-match ban

Women’s