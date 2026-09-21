Wakefield Trinity’s Emre Guler and Hull KR’s Peta Hiku have both been banned for two games following their red cards for punching in the weekend’s play-off eliminator ties.

Mid-season recruit Guler saw red on the hour-mark at Belle Vue on Friday night as Wakefield beat Leigh Leopards in the first eliminator.

The forward carried the ball into a tackle but reacted to contact on him by throwing three punches the way of Owen Trout, and now will not feature again this season: even if Trinity reach the Grand Final.

Like Guler, KR centre Hiku has landed 17 penalty points and a two-match ban after his red card in their eliminator defeat at Warrington Wolves on Saturday evening.

Amid a melee at the start of the second half, he threw a punch that made contact with George Williams – and will now likely serve his ban in pre-season.

Notably, all penalty points were ‘frozen’ ahead of the play-offs with everyone’s tally reset to zero. Guler and Hiku’s offences were enough to warrant bans, though, and six other Super League stars have been handed disciplinary charges.

Two Super League stars banned with eight charged as major Emre Guler call made

Guler’s team-mate Mike McMeeken has escaped a ban after his tackle on David Armstrong which went on report on Friday night, landing three penalty points for the incident – three short of the six required to trigger a suspension.

Departing Leigh forward Trout has picked up one penalty point after his final appearance for the Leopards, with retiring veteran Jack Hughes copping two separate charges.

Including Hiku, four of the nine charges on the Super League sheet this week come from Saturday evening’s tie at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, with Rovers skipper Elliot Minchella picking up a single penalty point for a late hit.

Notably, Wire forward James Harrison has only narrowly escaped a ban, picking up five penalty points for a charge of Grade C Head Contact. He will now walk a tightrope for the remainder of the play-offs.

Luke Yates has also been charged, though he receives just a single penalty point.

Championship star hit with two-match ban

Elsewhere, Barrow’s Alex Bishop has also been hit with a two-match ban on the back of their exit from the Championship play-offs.

The Raiders ace has been charged with ‘questioning the integrity of a match official’, picking up 12 penalty points and in turn a two-match ban.

That will be served come the start of 2027, with the Cumbrian outfit bowing out of the play-offs over the weekend just gone as they were thumped 56-12 at Doncaster.

The full list of this week’s disciplinary charges can be seen in full below…