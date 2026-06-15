Leigh Leopards’ Jack Hughes has become the latest Super League star banned for three matches for making contact with a player who is injured or maybe injured following Round 14.

Hughes’ Grade E charge and 18 penalty points have been received on the back of Leigh’s win at Bradford Bulls on Sunday afternoon.

He follows on from Wigan Warriors’ Harry Smith, Leeds Rhinos’ Lachie Miller and Castleford Tigers’ Semi Valemei in being suspended for the same offence this season.

Unless the Leopards are able to successfully appeal, he will now miss their upcoming matches against Hull KR and Toulouse Olympique as well as former club Warrington Wolves.

Team-mate Edwin Ipape has also landed three penalty points from the Match Review Panel (MRP) following the victory at Odsal, with those coming for ‘Grade B Dangerous Contact’.

The Papua New Guinea international is only on a running total of 3.5 points though, so is not at the margin of six required to warrant a suspension.

The Leigh duo account for two of ten Super League players charged in total following Round 14, with Hughes the only one banned.

Leigh Leopards star banned as TEN Super League men charged by disciplinary panel

Bradford half-back Riley Dean has copped five penalty points from the MRP for Striking following a heavy second half collision with Leigh’s Davy Armstrong which went on report.

Dean is now on 5.25 penalty points, so has narrowly escaped a ban.

The same can be said for Joe Shorrocks, who only received one penalty point on the back of St Helens’ home defeat to Warrington on Thursday night, but is now on a running total of 5.5.

His sole point following that defeat comes for a ‘Grade A Late Contact on Passer’ having hit James Bentley late in the second half at the BrewDog Stadium.

Team-mate Matt Whitley has also landed a point on his record, and so too has Warrington’s Ben Currie.

Elsewhere, Castleford’s Tyler Dupree and Catalans’ Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet have received one penalty point apiece following the pair’s meeting in Perpignan on Saturday evening, won by the Dragons.

York Knights duo Toa Mata’afa and King Vuniyayawa are also on the MRP charge sheet this week, landing three penalty points apiece.

Of the pair, Vuniyayawa is the closest to a suspension, now sitting on a running total of 4.5 points over the last 12 months.

This week’s disciplinary charges in full

As published by the Rugby Football League (RFL) on Monday, June 15, 2026…