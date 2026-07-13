St Helens pair Curtis Sironen and David Suluka-Fifita are among seven Super League stars charged by the Match Review Panel (MRP), with Hull KR ace Peta Hiku’s one-match ban the only suspension handed out.

As revealed on Monday morning by LoveRugbyLeague, Rovers centre Hiku has landed a one-game ban following his sin-binning during their Round 18 defeat at home to Wakefield Trinity.

The 20-time New Zealand international was shown a yellow card for a tackle off the ball, which has earned him five penalty points and taken his running total over the last 12 months up to 6.25.

Six points is the threshold for a suspension, and as a result, the veteran will now miss this weekend’s crunch clash away against his former club Warrington Wolves.

Wakefield’s Isaiah Vagana has also copped a charge for a late hit on a passer during their victory at Craven Park, but he only sits on a running total of 2.5 penalty points, so is nowhere near the required threshold for a suspension.

St Helens duo among 7 Super League stars charged as Hull KR man Peta Hiku banned

A total of eight disciplinary charges have been dished out by the MRP following Round 18, with Saints man Sironen receiving two of them.

Having made his return from injury off the bench in their heavy home defeat to Toulouse on Sunday afternoon, his two charges accumulate to four penalty points and take his running total up to 4.25, meaning he lands a fine.

Team-mate Suluka-Fifita also lands a fine having accrued 3.75 penalty points in total since his mid-season arrival. Three of those came for ‘Grade B Strikes’ during the defeat to Toulouse.

Elsewhere, a trio of York Knights stars have landed one charge apiece following their home victory over Hull FC last Thursday night.

Kieran Buchanan, Jack Martin and Xavier Va’a are the guilty parties, but none of them are at the threshold for a suspension.

Of the three, Martin is the closest to the six-point tally, now sat on a total of 3.75 penalty points having landed three here for ‘Grade B Head Contact’.

This week’s Super League disciplinary charges in full…