Wakefield’s Corey Hall has been charged by the Match Review Panel (MRP) following the weekend’s Super League Grand Final, and so too has Warrington’s Sam Stone, but neither have been hit with a suspension.

As Trinity romped to a 23-10 triumph at Old Trafford and claimed their first Super League title, centre Hall was sin-binned in the early stages of the second half for a high tackle on opposite number Arron Lindop.

During Hall’s ten-minute stint on the sidelines after that yellow card, Lindop grabbed one of Warrington’s two tries on the night.

But it did not cost his side any further, and he has only received three penalty points from the MRP upon review for the incident, only half of the six which are required to warrant a ban.

Super League pair charged following Grand Final as Corey Hall learns fate following sin-bin

Notably, Wire back-rower Stone came closer to a suspension – receiving five penalty points for dangerous contact.

The Malta international’s offence was deemed to be worthy of a Grade C, while Hall’s hit on Lindop – for which the official charges is ‘head contact’ was Grade B.

As per the directive sent out by the Rugby Football League (RFL), all players saw their penalty points ‘frozen’ ahead of the start of this year’s play-offs.

That meant all ‘total points’ tallies reset to zero, with a percentage of any points received during the course of the play-offs set to be added onto each respective offenders’ tally come the start of 2027.

Any Super League players with bans to serve will be able to use up to two friendlies their club plays alongside their Challenge Cup Third Round tie, providing the schedule remains the same as it has for the last two seasons.

This week’s Super League disciplinary charges can be seen in full below…