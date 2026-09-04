The sole consolation for Hull FC is that they only have to endure another 80 minutes of this hot mess.

It says a lot about their recent troubles that this performance probably doesn’t come close to being considered as rock bottom, but that doesn’t dilute the fact that this was a performance that can only be described as disgraceful.

It perhaps does not come as a surprise that the Black and Whites have downed tools. Four of the players who featured in this dire outing have already secured contracts elsewhere and the likelihood is that more know their future does not lie with the club next season.

Regardless, this was a diabolical performance, particularly the first half in what will surely go down as one of the worst 40 minute showings in recent years.

The Black and Whites have done this several times this year and it encapsulates the weak mentality within the group. Hull have shown on a few occasions that they can play once the game is gone, but it’s easy to start playing once you’ve nothing to lose.

Their season is over, it was a long time ago to be fair, albeit they do still face the embarrassment of finishing as wooden spooners as it stands. Clearly though, that reality doesn’t hurt enough, or that performance would never have happened.

Their campaign has been a mess from start to finish. John Cartwright’s departure has been spotlighted as the moment things fell apart but the Black and Whites had not played well before that.

But his departure, coupled with the aggressive nature of Hull’s squad and staff turnover in preparation of Steve McNamara’s arrival, has built an environment in which apathy has kicked in and a want for it to all be over has became the first thought of many.

Hull FC need a freshen up in equal measure as many of the people inside the building, and that perfect storm has left too many seeing the year as a write-off for too long.

How many more departures? That remains to be seen. Zak Hardaker is the latest to move on and many more could yet follow. On the evidence of this and basically the rest of the season, more squad changes are needed. It’s going to be a fascinating six weeks, that’s for sure.

Some will argue this is the worst Hull FC team in Super League history. It’s hard to look past that woeful 2024 campaign. But what you can say is that this group are the biggest underperformers. There is no way this squad should be heading into the final round worried about finishing bottom. Yet here we are.

This shouldn’t happen again. But quite simply, it cannot happen again. Enough is enough.