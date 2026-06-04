St Helens’ academy head coach Derek Traynor has left the club after over a decade of service, Love Rugby League understands.

Traynor, who headed up all things related to academy coaching at the BrewDog Stadium, has departed following over 14 years of service, becoming the latest long-serving member of staff to leave the club in the last nine months.

At the end of the 2025 season, both Paul Wellens and James Roby departed having served at the club for around a quarter of a century apiece.

Mike Rush then followed after the turn of the year, with the Chief Executive Officer vacating his position in February after being employed by the club for 27 years.

Now, Traynor has joined them, having served in a number of roles ranging from the first-team to youth level during his tenure at the club.

Long-serving St Helens youth coach leaves in latest departure of mass exodus

Traynor was part of the interim coaching team which took charge of Saints midway through 2017 following the departure of Kieron Cunningham, with Justin Holbrook assuming the helm a few months later.

More recently, he led the club’s academy side to Grand Final glory at the end of 2023, and at the start of that season, nine graduates had featured in the first-team’s history World Club Challenge triumph in Australia over Penrith Panthers.

His departure is the latest example of the changes taking place at Saints, both on and off the field.

From a player perspective, Morgan Knowles left at the end of last season while captain Matty Lees’ departure at the end of the 2027 has now been announced, with the prop heading to PNG Chiefs.

The man Lees replaced as skipper, Jonny Lomax, is off contract at the end of the season, while fellow stalwart Alex Walmsley is only currently contracted through to 2027.

Former head coach Wellens was replaced by Paul Rowley who has overseen a strong start to the season while has left them third in Super League.

But from a coaching perspective, Eamon O’Carroll will also leave at the end of the season.

As exclusively revealed by Love Rugby League, O’Carroll is set to take up a new role with Welsh rugby union club Scarlets.