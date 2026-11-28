He is one of rugby league’s most outspoken figures, but Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont certainly made some friends during his trip down under after going into bat for England’s World Cup stars.

Beaumont spent time down under during the World Cup, watching the event and documenting his trip on social media.

But what people didn’t see was Beaumont’s support for England’s wheelchair side, particularly the events that took place after the tournament had finished.

Of course, England successfully retained their World Cup title by defeating France, securing their third consecutive triumph.

Sources have told Love Rugby League that Beaumont proved to be a strong supporter of the side throughout the tournament. After they secured the title, he also helped fund their post-match celebrations out of his own pocket.

But beyond that, Beaumont is also understood to have clashed with World Cup officials in the build-up to the Men’s World Cup Final.

Plans were in place for the entire squad to attend the event at Suncorp Stadium. However, they were informed shortly beforehand that those plans had been scrapped.

Upon discovering the developments, Beaumont is understood to have taken matters into his own hands, challenging officials on the squad’s behalf. He eventually ensured they were able to continue their celebrations on the big stage.

As a result, the squad were able to take photographs and parade the trophy pitchside.

His actions have been praised by those around the setup.

Beaumont is a figure who certainly divides opinion and has never been shy about letting people know what he thinks, whether at boardroom level or on social media. That approach has seen him cross paths with several people in the game, but he has also proven to be a very generous figure over the years.

He is currently in Las Vegas, scoping out the city ahead of Leigh’s trip to Sin City next year, when they take on Bradford Bulls.