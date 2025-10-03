Leigh owner Derek Beaumont has taken one last swipe at Wigan over the pair’s ticketing saga, criticising the ‘disrespectful’ way Leopards fans were treated having been beaten 14-6 by the Warriors.

Earlier this week, chaos erupted in the world of rugby league as Wigan posted a club statement detailing that Beaumont had threatened Leigh would refuse to play Friday night’s play-off semi-final tie over ticketing qualms.

The Leopards owner is never shy of comment himself, and eventually responded with a statement of over 4,000 words on Wednesday night.

In that statement, he expressed his – and Leigh’s – discontent over their allocation which sold out almost instantly, and not being given more tickets.

He also confirmed that he would not personally attend the game, and had given a handful of tickets that were in his possession away.

Derek Beaumont’s last jibe at Wigan following Leigh’s semi-final defeat

Prior to kick-off at The Brick Community Stadium, Beaumont published a selfie on social media of him at home watching Sky Sports’ broadcast of the Super League semi-final tie.

And after the final hooter, with Wigan having edged a 14-6 win to book their third successive trip to Old Trafford, the Leopards owner then again took to X.

Congratulating Leigh’s players on their efforts on the night and throughout the year as well as congratulating Wigan on the win, he could not resist one final swipe at the Warriors over the saga which unfolded in the build-up to the game.

Beaumont wrote: “Massive effort from both sets of players!

“Really proud of what our Leigh players have achieved this season. Congratulations to the players and coaches and most fans of Wigan, enjoy your moment.

“Massive respect to our fans who were superb given the disrespectful way they have been treated.

“Big week for our club now in a different way. Memberships and more signings!

“Enjoy your weekend 🙏”