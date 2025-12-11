Leigh don’t plan on heading to Las Vegas anytime soon, but owner Derek Beaumont wants to take the Leopards to South Africa: where he believes there is a market for rugby league.

Since their return to Super League and rebrand to adopt the ‘Leopards’ tagline in 2023, Leigh have undoubtedly taken the award for the most extravagant club in the top-flight and perhaps even in the British game.

Every game at the Leigh Sports Village is accompanied by a music act and an incredible pyrotechnic display, with 2025’s offerings being branded ‘The Greatest Show in Super League’ by the club.

Beaumont has been among the biggest driving factors in everything we’ve become accustomed to from the Leopards, who have tasted plenty of success on the field over the last few years.

And now, Leigh’s chief has another bold plan to grow the game – but it doesn’t involve anything Vegas-related.

Leigh Leopards owner makes bold Las Vegas claim as plans for African game laid out

March’s first-ever Super League game on American soil took place at the Allegiant Stadium in Sin City, seeing Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves clash.

Beaumont was there to enjoy what the week in Vegas had to offer, and next year will watch on from afar as Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos do battle in the US.

But he doesn’t foresee Leigh being a part of that event, unless they’re invited as the away team, with the Leopards owner not willing to sacrifice a home game.

Speaking to a selection of media – including LoveRugbyLeague – earlier this month, he explained: “I wouldn’t take a league game away from fans because I don’t think enough of our fans could afford to go to Las Vegas.

“Maybe somewhere like Belfast, Dublin, even Amsterdam.

“This whole event idea I’ve got (to replace Magic Weekend) just needs to be around Europe because you can get eyes on it and they (neutrals) can go on the Super League+ app to watch it.

“They can then become affiliated to a team, get the merchandise, that’s how you grow the game.

“I’d always be open to having a chat about something. But I think the way to do that is more warm-up games rather than the financial risk of taking a game off your fans which they can’t go to and they can’t see.

“The income that you lose, I don’t think the game (abroad) would outweigh that to be honest.

“I’d be happy contributing and going as an away team, paying our travel. I’d invest into it for the benefit of the game.”

‘I think there’s a genuine market for rugby league in South Africa’

Leigh wouldn’t say no to ever going abroad though, with plans afoot for a clash in South Africa. Beaumont is the co-owner of Leopard Rock Safari Lodge in the Madikwe game reserve, and a lover of the South African wildlife.

Also a trustee of the Madikwe Wildlife Foundation, he detailed: “I’d probably look at playing the Rhinos (Leeds) in South Africa, because I think there’s a genuine market for rugby league in South Africa.

“I spoke to Gary (Hetherington, former Leeds Rhinos CEO ) about it and he had an interest in it.

“He’s obviously not there now, but I’ve got connections in South Africa and they honestly think people would buy into it over there if it was marketed right over a period of time.

“I think that could generate a decent crowd and spark some rugby league interest over there.

“At one point in time, rugby league was banned (in South Africa) and there’s an opportunity to revive it.

“Everyone I’ve brought over here from South Africa or shown a game while I’ve been over there, they like it because it’s fast and it’s furious.

“We play Leeds in Round 1 here (at the LSV) and I’ve got something up my sleeve for that.”