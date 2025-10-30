Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont has insisted suggestions that Sky may not broadcast the extra fixture each round in 2026 is ‘news to him’ – before insisting he believes the current deal with the broadcaster will be re-negotiated before the start of next season with an extension to boot.

Super League is entering the third and final year of its current arrangement with Sky Sports. The game is watching on with bated breath to see what happens beyond next year, with the value of the deal dwindling dramatically in the last decade from around £40million per season to around £21million now.

Any further reduction would be devastating for Super League, not least because it has just increased the amount of teams in the competition to 14: two of whom are taking just half of the £1.3million central distribution next year, a situation that cannot be repeated in 2027.

A fresh report from City AM this week suggested that with seven games per round in 2026 as opposed to six this year, there were reservations from Sky Sports about producing every match live.

However, Beaumont has shot that allegation down by explaining that the costs will fall back on Rugby League Commercial, not on Sky.

He wrote on Facebook: “Think about it, their contract gives them a certain number of games. They have to provide the production of them, which is widely criticised when not the main event.