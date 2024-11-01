Former St Helens forward Sione Mata’utia has made the decision to retire upon returning to Australia following his five-year spell in Super League.

The 28-year-old departed the Saints following the conclusion of their 2024 campaign, scoring 17 tries in 85 appearances in the Red V over five seasons whilst playing in two Super League Grand Final wins for the club.

Mata’utia came through the ranks at Newcastle Knights, scoring 31 tries in 124 games for the NRL club between 2014 and 2020 prior to his move to England.

Mata’utia made history back in 2014 when he became the youngest ever Test player for Australia when he played against England at the age of 18. He won three caps for the Kangaroos and later represented his Samoan heritage on the international stage.

The 28-year-old back-rower took to his Instagram to confirm his retirement whilst thanking his family, friends and fans for their support over the years.

“Ending my professional career with a grateful heart and unforgettable memories,” Mata’utia wrote via his Instagram page.

“Today, I close an unforgettable chapter in my life, announcing my retirement from professional sports. This journey has been nothing short of incredible, filled with challenges, triumphs and the unwavering support of my family, team-mates, coaches and fans.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Ranking the 12 most successful coaches in Super League history with TWO Leeds Rhinos coaches in the top three

“To my family, thank you for standing by my side through every high and low, and for being my rock. To my mom and sisters, thank you for your endless love, guidance and for teaching me the value of hard work, resilience and compassion.

“To my older brothers who I idolised in the same sport and who set the bar high for me to chase and try to surpass, thank you for inspiring me and pushing me to be better every day.

“To my wife, for your love sacrifice and unwavering belief in me, made this all possible. I couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you for every moment you stayed strong while I was away, for holding down our home and taking care of the kids on your own, even when it was the hardest. For uprooting your life, moving away from your family and support system in Aus, I am forever grateful. Your patience, resilience and the love you’ve given me through every high and low mean more than words can say. You are the true hero of this journey, and I am endlessly blessed to have you by my side.

“The lessons learned, friendships made and memories created will forever be a part of who I am. Thank you to everyone who believed in me and pushed me to be my best. While this chapter ends, I look forward to new opportunities and continuing to give back to the sport that has given me so much. Onwards to the next adventure, peace and love.”

READ NEXT: Ranking every Super League club by new signings for 2025 with Wakefield Trinity top