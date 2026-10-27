Departing North Queensland Cowboys winger Jaxson Paulo is attracting interest from Super League clubs once again – with his exit from the NRL looking likely.

The 27-year-old will not be staying with the Cowboys heading into 2027 after two seasons with the club. He will not be given a new contract and is one of numerous NRL players still without a deal for next year.

He has already been linked with one Super League club this year – with speculation that Hull FC were interested in a move for the winger. However, that proved to be unfounded.

But Love Rugby League has been told Paulo’s name has once again been circulated in recent weeks, with his time at the Cowboys definitely over.

The New Zealander has not featured in the NRL this season, and has been limited to Queensland Cup rugby for the Northern Pride. He has impressed in that competition though, scoring 13 tries in 16 games.

That lack of game-time at NRL level, coupled with his age, could make a move to England somewhat complicated. But Paulo’s name has been mentioned to multiple Super League clubs who are still on the hunt for an outside back.

A number of Paulo’s North Queensland team-mates are heading to Super League in 2027. They include Kai O’Donnell, who has signed for Leigh Leopards, and John Bateman, who is returning to England to play for Bradford Bulls for a second time.

And the winger, who can also play at centre, is potentially now set to join them.

There are a number of clubs still looking for outside backs going into the 2027 season – but many clubs have put recruitment plans on hold until after the Rugby League World Cup concludes.

However, Paulo’s name appears to be one of definite interest as the exodus from the NRL continues, and a number of players potentially look to England for their next move.