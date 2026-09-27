Wigan Warriors boss Denis Betts revealed a lack of communication with England’s selectors left some of his young stars ‘edgy’ ahead of their shock Women’s Super League Grand Final defeat to York Valkyrie.

Sunday evening saw Wigan lose the Grand Final 8-6 on home soil at The Brick Community Stadium, with that only their second defeat of the season in any competition.

Having romped their way to the Women’s Challenge Cup and Women’s Super League Leaders’ Shield, the Warriors appeared on course to complete the treble for the second year on the spin.

But after losing their last game of the regular season away against Valkyrie, Betts’ side went on to suffer a shock defeat in the showpiece, costing them the Women’s Super League title.

‘It’s been really tough on them because there’s been very little feedback and very little response from anywhere across the game’

England head coach Stuart Barrow is expected to confirm his squad for this autumn’s Rugby League World Cup in the next few days.

But Betts has revealed the communication from the powers that be in the national team has been poor, and believes that led to some unwanted and unneeded nerves around his group ahead of their Grand Final showdown with Valkyrie.

Post-match, he explained: “The England selection thing has probably played a big part because they’re such a young group.

“It’s been really tough on them because there’s been very little feedback and very little response from anywhere across the game.

“They’ve all been a little bit edgy, and it’s hard, because it’s working them into that position to keep them focused because it’s a big prize.

“When they talk about the World Cup and we (Wigan) have been that dominant, it’s been a little bit edgy over the last couple of weeks.”

“There have been conversations where we’ve had to try and push that to one side to get on with trying to win these games because that will ultimately take care of itself.

“You’re only in control of your performance, you’re not in control of (England) selection.”

Wigan coach Denis Betts bemoans England selectors’ communication

Barrow has been in charge of England since succeeding Craig Richards following the last edition of the World Cup in 2022.

The women’s side have won six of their seven games under his tutelage to date against a combination of France and Wales, keeping their opposition scoreless in all bar one of those victories.

Their one defeat though came against world champions Australia in Las Vegas at the start of 2025, thumped 90-4 at the Allegiant Stadium.

Asked whether his own communication with the England selectors has been difficult, Wigan head coach Betts responded: “I wouldn’t know, because I’ve not spoken to anybody!

“That’s the communication, isn’t it, really?!”