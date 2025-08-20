Salford Red Devils’ cancelled game with Wakefield Trinity will be awarded to the West Yorkshire side with a 48-0 scoreline, it has officially been confirmed.

The Red Devils were unable to provide a team to fulfil that fixture last weekend citing serious concerns over player welfare, with a string of senior players unavailable for Paul Rowley.

They met with the RFL on Friday and told them Sunday’s game with Trinity would not be able to go ahead, with the RFL agreeing to cancel the match.

A governing body board meeting was held on Monday, with a second one on Tuesday, to try and ascertain what the outcome of the game would be.

It has now been confirmed Wakefield will be given the victory as expected, with a 48-0 scoreline awarded to Daryl Powell’s side.

The RFL said in a statement: “Following the cancellation of the Round 22 Betfred Super League fixture between Salford Red Devils and Wakefield Trinity which was scheduled for Sunday August 17, the RFL Board have ruled that the match should be awarded to Wakefield Trinity with a scoreline of 48-0.

“This is in line with Operational Rule B1:23, and taking into account the circumstances behind Salford’s cancellation of the fixture, and the advanced stage of the Betfred Super League season.”

With Salford have deemed to have breached the Operational Rules, it is now highly likely to impact their IMG gradings score, too.

The regulations dictate that any breach of the rules will result in a 0.25 point deduction on their gradings score, which could be pivotal in their hopes to remain in the top 12 for 2026.

