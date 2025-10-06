Leigh Leopards star Lachlan Lam will face no further action over an allegation of unacceptable language made against him during the Super League play-offs.

Wakefield Trinity half-back Mason Lino made an allegation against Lam during the game at the Leigh Sports Village a fortnight ago. It was unclear what was allegedly said by Lam, but it was included in the referee’s report after the match.

That led to the Rugby Football League confirming last week that Lam was free to feature against Wigan Warriors despite the allegations, as they had requested further evidence and submissions from both clubs over the matter.

However, neither club subsequently responded to the deadline for giving any further information to progress the matter, which means that the charge has been dropped and Lam has been cleared.

Had he been charged, he would have likely faced a hefty ban that would have ruled him out of the start of Super League in 2026.

But he is now free to play from the opening round of the season.

The RFL said in a statement: “No further action will be taken in regard to the allegation of unacceptable language made by a Wakefield Trinity player against a Leigh Leopards player in the Betfred Super League eliminator on September 26.

“The on-field complaint was included in the referee’s post-match report, and therefore considered by the RFL Match Review Panel meeting the following Monday (September 29).

“They were unable to take the matter further because of the lack of supporting evidence, therefore referred it to RFL Compliance for further investigation, given the serious nature of the allegation.

“However there has been no response to the RFL request for further information necessary to take the matter further – the deadline for which passed on Wednesday (October 1).”

READ NEXT: Two Super League players banned as major Jared Waerea-Hargreaves call made