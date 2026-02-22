Dean Hadley injury latest as Hull KR hopeful of major Las Vegas boost

Hull KR remain hopeful Dean Hadley can feature against Leeds Rhinos in Las Vegas and he forms part of their travelling party despite a suspected fractured eye socket, LoveRugbyLeague have learned.

Robins cult hero Hadley helped Willie Peters’ side to victory in the World Club Challenge over NRL kings Brisbane Broncos on Thursday night.

He did so having suffered what was first thought to be a fractured eye socket during the second half of that game at the MKM Stadium, but battled on to the end of the contest to help KR see out their 30-24 victory.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Following the triumph, head coach Peters revealed the early injury prognosis for Hadley, with it thought his chances of playing in Vegas were non-existent.

But while Rovers are still unsure on the full extent of his eye injury, they remain hopeful he will be in a position to take to the field at the Allegiant Stadium against Leeds on Saturday night.

The Robins won’t know for sure whether Hadley is going to be able to be involved until closer to gameday, but he is part of their travelling squad, with their journey to Sin City starting today (Sunday, February 22).

If Hadley is passed fit, it will mark a major boost for Peters and KR, with the forward having missed just three of their 34 games across all competitions last term as they clinched a historic domestic treble, including their first-ever Super League title.

Notably, Hadley’s team-mate Arthur Mourgue won’t feature against Leeds having been forced off in the first half of their victory over Brisbane on Thursday night with a pectoral issue.

Full-back Mourgue had played his part in a blistering start against the Broncos which saw KR leading 18-0 after just 23 minutes, with the Frenchman responsible for six of those points via the tee.