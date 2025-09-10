Darren Lockyer has confirmed to Love Rugby League that he has ‘committed’ to a purchase agreement to buy a majority stake in London Broncos.

Lockyer, speaking in England on Wednesday before flying home to Australia, has admitted that a deal is done with him and his business partner, Grant Wechsel, to take up a 90 per cent stake in the Broncos. Gary Hetherington will take on the remainder of the stake in the club moving forward and head up day-to-day operations.

The deal is irrespective of whatever division London are playing in next season, with Lockyer adamant that he was interested in taking the club on long before it became apparent expansion of Super League had pushed the door ajar on a quicker return to the top flight.

But the Brisbane Broncos legend said that after spending a week in England, he is convinced it is the right deal to do for him, the Broncos and the whole of rugby league.

Lockyer exclusively said: “Grant and I have committed that we’re going to proceed with the transaction. When we were first presented this opportunity it was that the Broncos were going to be in the Championship.

“But as this expansion thing grew legs they wanted to put two more teams in Super League, so we shifted and changed our approach and we’ve really motored through everything.

“In the last four days we’ve got two to three weeks’ work done. It’s been like speed dating! We’ve been going here, there and everywhere but we’re going places and moving on at pace now.”

When asked what his motivations behind the deal were, Lockyer said: “It wasn’t an aspiration to own a sporting franchise but this opportunity came across our desk from a consultant we use. People ask me why, is it because it’s got the Broncos name in it?

“But the biggest draw card in it is that it’s London. It’s important to be clear that our intention is to come in and do good things here.”

There had been speculation long-time Broncos CEO Paul White was part of the consortium buying the majority stake – but Love Rugby League has been told that is not the case. It will be Lockyer and Wechsel who take up the agreement.