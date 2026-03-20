Wigan winger Dayon Sambou has been sent on a one-week loan deal to Championship outfit Halifax Panthers following his try-scoring debut for the Warriors last weekend.

Sambou, who will turn 21 in April, penned a four-year deal as he arrived at Wigan from rivals St Helens ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Last weekend saw him brought off the bench by Matt Peet during the Warriors’ Challenge Cup Fourth Round victory at home against Bradford Bulls, and the youngster marked the occasion with a try.

But having missed out on selection for the Cherry and Whites’ Super League win over York on Thursday night, he will instead get game time out on loan at Halifax, who host North Wales Crusaders at The Shay on Sunday afternoon.

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Wigan Warriors star Dayon Sambou sent on Championship loan following try-scoring debut

Sambou is no stranger to the Championship having played on loan for Salford RLFC in their defeat at Workington Town already this season.

He is also no stranger to Fax having donned their shirt five times last year on dual-registration while still a Saints player.

The 20-year-old has two games for Sunday’s opponents Crusaders on his CV, too, also made on dual-registration back in 2024.

Sunday’s Championship clash will mark the 16th senior game of Sambou’s career to date across all competitions, with his try against Bradford last weekend the second he’s scored at first-team level.

The first came on debut for Saints in a narrow defeat to Warrington Wolves last March.

Notably, fellow youngster Nathan Lowe was the man that replaced him on Wigan’s interchange bench for Thursday night’s game against York.

He though did not get on for his debut, with the game hanging in the balance right up to the death as the Warriors clinched a 23-22 victory courtesy of Harry Smith’s late drop goal.