Hull FC’s interim head coach Andy Last confirmed Davy Litten’s absence from their defeat at Leigh Leopards was due to a knee injury which he has been managing throughout this season so far.

Utility back Litten, who saw his 2024 campaign ended early through a knee problem, has scored nine tries in 13 appearances across all competitions so far this term.

One of those tries came in Hull‘s narrow defeat at Bradford Bulls in Round 11, in which he appeared to take a blow to his shoulder in the act of scoring.

The 23-year-old went on to miss FC’s 42-6 loss at Leigh on Friday night, but the injury which kept him out was not shoulder-related, and was in fact his knee.

Davy Litten injury update issued as absence in Hull FC’s defeat at Leigh explained

Litten had been named in the initial 21-man squad for the trip to Leigh by interim boss Last earlier this week, but was then absent from the teamsheet come matchday at the Leopards’ Den.

Post-match, Last explained: “On Wednesday morning, I received a phone call from the physio.

“He (Litten) has been struggling with a bit of a knee issue, in every game he’s been going down holding it.

“Because the (Challenge) Cup final’s coming up (and a break in Super League), we wanted to get that knee scanned to make sure we managed it over the next two-to-three-weeks.

“When they’ve scanned it, it’s come back there’s some damage in there.

“They (the medical team) decided it wasn’t advisable for him to play tonight, so poor old Davy, I had to let him know he wasn’t in a position to play.

“He was gutted, but for his long-term health, we made that call.”

Last made seven changes to his side against the Leopards, with plenty of youth called upon in the wake of an unavailability crisis.

Evidencing FC’s curent struggles, none of the four players who featured from the bench had registered an appearance for the Black and Whites this season prior to their run out at Leigh.

Hoping to have bodies back sooner rather than later, Last said: “I’m hoping this (break in the fixture schedule) gives the guys who need it some time to freshen themselves up.

“Other guys will have home programmes to attack, they don’t need too much time away from trading.

“Each player has got individual programmes for this period, and then we’re back into work on Thursday and Friday of next week.”