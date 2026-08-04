Hull FC have accepted a transfer bid from Wakefield Trinity for Davy Litten.

Love Rugby League can exclusively reveal that the Black and Whites have agreed terms with fellow Super League outfit Wakefield, who will pay a six-figure fee to acquire the 23-year-old should they agree personal terms with the player.

Trinity have been looking to sign an outside-back to bolster their squad heading into next season, and initially plotted a move for St Helens ace Harry Robertson, which did not come to fruition.

But not giving up on their quest, they have now turned their attention to Litten, who is expected to sign a multi-year deal with Wakefield ahead of next season.

Exclusive: Hull FC accept Wakefield Trinity transfer bid for Davy Litten

It is understood that Hull rejected an initial bid for youth product Litten, but in subsequent discussions between the club and the player, he expressed a desire to make the move, citing a desire to challenge himself in a new environment.

With that in mind, FC’s stance changed and after further negotiations with Wakefield, a deal was struck between the two parties.

Born and bred in Hull, 23-year-old Litten was off-contract next year and would have been allowed to negotiate a deal elsewhere come December 1, at which point he could have departed the MKM Stadium for free at the end of 2027.

It has been stressed to Love Rugby League that there is no ill-feeling between Litten and the club, and that they remain on good terms.

Litten, who made his first-team debut for the Black and Whites back in 2022 against soon-to-be employers Wakefield, gets the new challenge he has desired.

Hull meanwhile free up further salary cap space, giving new head coach Steve McNamara more movement on the recruitment front going into the 2027 campaign.

Litten has scored 25 tries in 68 appearances across all competitions for the Airlie Birds to date, coming through their academy system to emerge as one of the country’s most promising young players.

He also has appearances for both Whitehaven and York Knights on his CV, made on loan and/or dual-registration between 2022 and 2024.

For new club Wakefield, his impending arrival marks another major signing. It follows on from the captures of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Cameron Smith, Emre Guler and Ned McCormack.